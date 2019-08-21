As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Shares Declined, Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $300,321; Altria Group (MO) Holding Held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 6,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 49,315 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.33M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 53,954 shares to 56,234 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 1,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 279,558 shares. Lpl Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,649 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 195,901 shares. Eagle Boston Investment reported 86,645 shares stake. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech reported 13,555 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Morgan Stanley owns 38,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 10,200 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc reported 1.91M shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 370,502 shares. 1.17M are held by State Street. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 64,696 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.06% or 345,095 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 615,347 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication invested in 0.88% or 2.21 million shares. Noesis Mangement holds 19,620 shares. 2.05 million are held by United Svcs Automobile Association. Diversified Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,264 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). D E Shaw And reported 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 9,382 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Ny invested in 0.05% or 9,806 shares. Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 65,636 shares. White Pine Inv reported 6,386 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 2,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nadler Fin Group Inc holds 0.07% or 3,736 shares. Twin reported 173,510 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 60,181 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,935 shares to 14,012 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,210 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

