As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Share Price Declined, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $880,000; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Price Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Lowered Holding

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 143,156 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 140,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.02 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.33M shares traded or 29.71% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 181,303 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $107.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 377,261 shares to 241,739 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.