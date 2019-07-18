As Bottomline Technolgies (EPAY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $476,900; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) as Shares Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technolgies Inc (EPAY) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 124,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technolgies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 87,313 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 245 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,211 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.14M, down from 8,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 1.03M shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 79,806 shares to 176,039 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 78,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Raymond James Incorporated has 5,435 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.13% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 5,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,443 shares. 1.14 million are held by Timessquare Capital Management Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pier Capital Limited Liability holds 73,936 shares. Qs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Rothschild & Asset Us has 0.37% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Symphony Asset Lc invested in 4,316 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.18% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Usca Ria Llc stated it has 0.11% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 10,758 are owned by Finance Counselors Incorporated. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 5.58M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Aviva Public Lc holds 48,010 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 15,303 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Corsair Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 0.27% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0.03% stake. Ejf Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 2,544 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 119,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,460 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.52M for 7.49 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.