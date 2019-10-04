As Bottomline Tech (EPAY) Stock Price Declined, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Upped by $7.75 Million Its Stake; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 267,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845.91 million, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 1.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 22/05/2018 – Is Facebook Just a Platform? A Lawyer to the Stars Says No; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook has always been one big swindle; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Bumble will allow users to log in without Facebook. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 176,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 580,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69M, up from 404,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Bottomline Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 19,156 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altaba: Cash Shell Offering Double-Digit Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “‘Yes we can!’ says Argentina’s Macri as vote looms. Not likely, says everybody else – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street ends higher on trade, ECB stimulus hopes – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “WeWork to List Shares on Nasdaq, Make Governance Changes – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Copenhagen Eagle – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 10,550 shares. The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Goldman Sachs reported 900,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has 886,337 shares. 7,660 were accumulated by Glenmede Communication Na. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Prelude Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 15,293 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 22,059 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 31,921 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,876 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.01% or 100,281 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 5,361 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,514 shares to 297,138 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 4.73 million shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 283,721 shares. Becker Mngmt owns 3,426 shares. 2,391 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regions holds 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 80,016 shares. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 273,451 shares. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covington reported 59,220 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 54,500 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa holds 0.63% or 5,318 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp invested in 1.93% or 20,290 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated has 131,850 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bullish Betting Hot as Facebook Bounces from 200-Day – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Heavy Blows, Roku Is More Than Ready To Lift-Off Again – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.