As Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stock Value Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased Stake; As Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) Stock Value Rose, Holder Corbyn Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 176.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 90,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 141,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 50,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 90,181 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 5,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 141,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 147,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emcor Group (Eme) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 200,888 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME)

Another recent and important EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 50.51 million shares or 0.72% less from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 10,128 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 8,240 shares. York Capital Management Global Advsrs Lc has invested 4.23% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Mariner Llc holds 6,191 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Convergence Invest Prns Limited Company invested 0.27% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 20,733 shares. 36,961 are held by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Pnc Ser Grp invested in 0% or 7,268 shares. 7,695 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 206,904 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). 19,313 were reported by Shell Asset. Teton Advisors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Canandaigua Financial Bank Co holds 0.04% or 2,445 shares.

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. EME’s profit will be $79.14M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual EPS reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Management has invested 0.07% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 732,407 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,550 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 29,537 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ruggie Grp stated it has 40 shares. Aqr Cap Llc holds 187,895 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 1,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 362,692 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.04% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.01% or 31,921 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 26,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings.