As Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Market Value Declined, Mig Capital Has Increased Stake by $2.45 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder General American Investors Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.63 Million

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 313,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 438,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 4.36 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 103,535 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.31 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

