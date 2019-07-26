As Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Market Value Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Holding; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Position by $518,024 as Share Price Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50 million, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 45,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 204,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 62,303 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.97 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.91M shares. 10 reported 3.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bank And Trust Of Newtown has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 50,283 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Company has 1.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mai Mngmt has 77,963 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Wealth Planning Lc owns 44,082 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.16% or 13,177 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 212,006 shares. Orrstown Financial Services holds 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,395 shares. Strategic Serv holds 0.6% or 41,782 shares. Violich Management Inc has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,925 shares. Barnett & reported 516 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Net Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,587 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 57,793 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd reported 2.35% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 352,617 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Stifel Finance holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 388,225 shares. 107,992 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 317,067 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 409,549 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 37,714 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,900 shares. American International Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).