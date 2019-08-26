As Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Share Price Rose, Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 352,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.34M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 3.11M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 233,726 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29M, down from 245,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.74. About 1.35 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26,807 shares to 88,166 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.53 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.40 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47,125 shares to 472,750 shares, valued at $41.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc. by 197,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc..