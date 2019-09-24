As Boston Scientific Com Stk (BSX) Stock Value Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Lowered Its Holding; Bluemountain Capital Management Increases Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com Stk (BSX) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 216,085 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company's stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 1.99 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 28.60 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.