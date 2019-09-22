As Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Shares Rose, Hodges Capital Management Cut by $6.95 Million Its Position; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 93.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 231,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 15,380 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 246,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 4.67 million shares traded or 73.70% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 71.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc analyzed 165,455 shares as the company's stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 64,634 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, down from 230,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 5.73 million shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 29,175 shares to 34,090 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 38,239 shares to 194,695 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

