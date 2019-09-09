As Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Share Value Rose, Botty Investors Lowered Stake by $3.17 Million; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.79% or $13.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 2.28 million shares traded or 56.04% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 4.29 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Amer Rech & reported 900 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 231,425 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co holds 4,131 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation stated it has 7,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 165,120 shares. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 5,000 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 27,125 shares. Newtyn Ltd owns 150,000 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Lc has 1.84M shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 4,296 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Llc accumulated 30,750 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aqr Management Limited Company holds 61,006 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 1.42 million shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28,100 shares to 359,900 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,500 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,992 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 11,734 were reported by Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Lc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 19,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 36,459 are held by Cambridge Inv Research Inc. Nomura Asset Management Comm Limited holds 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 503,307 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 2,323 shares. 142,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Company. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Communications Al, Alabama-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Cap Intll Inc Ca has 0.32% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Smith Salley & Associate owns 6,231 shares. Wade G W has 0.1% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 26,924 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $520.56 million for 27.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.