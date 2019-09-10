As Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Share Value Rose, Botty Investors Has Cut Its Position; Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Decreased Position by $342,070 as Stock Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 1.17M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $520.56M for 27.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.98% or 385,940 shares. Amer Management Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Amp Capital holds 834,023 shares. Principal Grp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.01M shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 37,630 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Asset Management One reported 723,467 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% or 81,027 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 105.22 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 409,330 shares. Axa holds 849,947 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kistler invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 116,629 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Com. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 616,675 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.11% or 542,145 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $313.72 million for 13.79 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.