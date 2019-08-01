As Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Botty Investors Decreased Holding by $3.17 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Voya Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $81.88 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 6.47 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 986,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 5.72 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475.98M, up from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 103,941 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability accumulated 28,275 shares or 1.07% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amer Century Inc reported 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,033 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 20,420 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 278,036 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Webster Natl Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,603 shares. Ally Financial reported 30,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 1.01% or 1.37 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 89,991 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 160,213 shares. Bender Robert & accumulated 0.26% or 6,472 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has 20,400 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 80,874 shares to 262,215 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 107,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.