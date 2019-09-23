As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rose, Taurus Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Position by $837,000

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 159% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 34,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 56,809 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 21,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 1.15 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 86,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 576,665 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79M, up from 489,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 2.16M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,600 shares to 43,163 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 28,395 shares to 203,853 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.