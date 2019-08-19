As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.96 Million; Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) Shares Declined While Sectoral Asset Management Decreased Position by $7.28 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 214,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 609,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 823,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 1.48M shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 51,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 545,604 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 597,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 35 shares. Regions accumulated 9,258 shares. Tekla Cap Lc stated it has 473,619 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,652 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Barometer Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 155,713 shares. S&Co owns 185,177 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Central Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bamco Inc Ny reported 3,293 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,875 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.12% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 624,097 shares. C World Hldg A S holds 0.18% or 367,194 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest owns 150,789 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 24,901 shares to 116,912 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 79,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Grp Lp has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Captrust Advsr holds 400 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 48,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.02% or 22,205 shares in its portfolio. 42,754 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.22% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Daiwa Secs Gp has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 422 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 7,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Gru Llp invested in 9.07M shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Atwood & Palmer holds 0% or 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 99,697 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% stake.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 57,670 shares to 269,396 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB).