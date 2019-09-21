As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $533,501; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28 million, up from 8.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 3.68 million shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 341 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 5.73M shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.12M shares to 983,005 shares, valued at $44.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 486,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,212 shares to 7,981 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $531.31 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.