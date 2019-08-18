As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rose, Holder Dupont Capital Management Cut Its Position by $706,040; Troy Asset Management LTD Holding in Visa (V) Upped by $2.81 Million as Market Value Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 18,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 134,365 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, down from 152,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 127,841 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 109,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 13,193 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $63.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 14,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has invested 0.17% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Lpl Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 113,255 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 115,150 shares. First Manhattan invested in 410 shares. 6.56 million were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.24% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Evercore Wealth Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 15,159 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 316,926 shares. 152,614 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Optimum Investment owns 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 400 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 6.86M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Perkins Capital accumulated 0.75% or 29,850 shares. Northeast Consultants has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Product Prns reported 787,300 shares stake. 6,916 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 2.43 million shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 113,175 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reported 46,259 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc accumulated 1.59% or 350,900 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Invests Lc has 7,966 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.61 million shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Counsel Lc New York reported 816,672 shares stake. Intact Invest Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.9% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tcw Gru has invested 3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Financial Mngmt Inc holds 59 shares. Melvin Capital LP stated it has 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,600 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

