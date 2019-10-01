As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Increased Position; Stillwater Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Visa (V) by $381,638

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 22,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 270,545 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34M, up from 248,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 82,438 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,891 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 41,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $173.13. About 245,193 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.27 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,608 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 405,877 shares. 160,455 were reported by Pictet North America. Avenir has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc has 0.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability has 5.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 218,413 shares. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 5,460 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.56 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.02 million shares. 776,788 are owned by King Luther Capital Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.32% or 839,144 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.86% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California State Teachers Retirement reported 3.11M shares stake. Bessemer Inc reported 3.59M shares. 2,796 were reported by Motco.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,385 shares to 14,856 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 51,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,810 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).