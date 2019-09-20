As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed by $699,594 Its Holding; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Market Valuation Declined, Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 135,272 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 151,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 5.73M shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 2.21M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $22.75M for 65.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 49,906 shares to 100,525 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,077 shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Management Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 100 are owned by Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 5,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 443,274 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Miles Cap accumulated 6,828 shares. Invsts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Zeke Cap Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 18,580 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 776 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group owns 0.18% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 25,200 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.21% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Lifeplan Financial Gp Incorporated accumulated 355 shares. The New York-based Kingdon Mngmt Lc has invested 2.25% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hodges Capital Management holds 0.3% or 64,634 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $531.31M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.