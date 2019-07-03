As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price Declined, Healthcor Management LP Increased Stake; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Cbs (CBS) Stake by $333,700; Share Price Declined

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78M, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 7.49 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 14/05/2018 – CBS said in the lawsuit Shari Redstone presents a significant threat of irreparable and irreversible harm to the company and its stockholders; 18/03/2018 – Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal -CBS; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $56; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 16/03/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Two sources tell CBS News that John Kelly could resign as early as today

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.76 million activity. 44,236 shares were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, worth $1.77M on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, January 9 the insider Ralls-Morrison Desiree sold $145,692. Nanavaty Maulik sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, January 15.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.15M shares to 706,379 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,690 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability has 100,751 shares. Sector Gamma As stated it has 6.86% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 117,478 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dubuque State Bank Trust has 165 shares. Sit Assoc, Minnesota-based fund reported 119,255 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 48.51M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fosun holds 0.02% or 7,715 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 1.20M shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.15% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 592,743 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 0.31% or 981,252 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 7,813 shares. Kingdon Management Lc reported 562,641 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.15% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

