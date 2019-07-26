As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; Tiger Management Has Cut Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $591,600

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 304,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.64M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.31M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 3.34M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Paw Cap Corp holds 0.52% or 15,000 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 19,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7.85 million shares. Moreover, Provise Management Group Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Wedgewood Prtn holds 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 37,325 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barr E S & Co stated it has 879,828 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Holderness Invests holds 0.56% or 33,744 shares in its portfolio. Dt Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 115,075 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs has invested 0.8% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sol Mngmt reported 93,500 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 436,951 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Llc reported 550,770 shares. Whittier reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.96 million activity. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 44,236 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 562,641 shares. Blue Fincl has 6,353 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 10,000 shares. Edgestream Lp reported 233,519 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited owns 5,767 shares. 117,276 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsr Lc. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,581 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 5,300 shares. Grimes And reported 10,984 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 981,252 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.03M shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. State Street reported 59.24 million shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 560,196 shares. 2.28 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.