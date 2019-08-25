As Boston Scientific (BSX) Shares Rose, Swiss National Bank Has Increased by $433,200 Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Stake by $432,054

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 5.20 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.45M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,622 shares to 81,924 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 846,900 shares to 9.12M shares, valued at $489.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 526,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

