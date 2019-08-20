As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Value Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Decreased Its Position; Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Stock Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Position

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90 million, down from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 2.92M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $203.52. About 1.98M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc reported 0.71% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 8,869 were accumulated by Community Savings Bank Na. Strategy Asset Managers Limited holds 0.01% or 160 shares. Eastern Bancorporation invested in 3,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.12% or 36,380 shares. Madison Inv owns 47,606 shares. Dillon Associates holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,139 shares. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 11,511 shares. 16,726 are owned by Pitcairn. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.84% or 23,847 shares in its portfolio. Coho Limited holds 1.14 million shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc stated it has 56,402 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability holds 7,317 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: CVRS, CAH, PRGO, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2019: TLRY, ZLAB, NVCR, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Amgen and Gilead Sciences Better Buys After Second-Quarter Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares to 3,217 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Greystone Managed Inc owns 0.41% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 180,660 shares. Davenport Ltd Llc holds 15,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Lc reported 94,040 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 9,526 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moneta Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.36% or 90,177 shares. North Star Inv Corporation reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.16% or 197,726 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies has 0.17% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 4.40M shares. Dorsey Whitney Lc has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cleararc Cap invested in 33,609 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 241,876 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Associated Banc reported 0.98% stake.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 28.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific team up on med-tech accelerator – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $85.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.