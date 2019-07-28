As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Value Declined, Holder Pura Vida Investments Lifted Its Holding; Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Position Upped by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 56,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 512,223 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 811.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 186,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 23,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 4.94M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 14,849 shares to 303,675 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 31,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,304 shares, and cut its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77M worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 44,236 shares.

