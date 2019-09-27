As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Price Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Upped Stake by $595,434; Ashmore Group Plc Cut Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake by $19.63 Million; Stock Price Declined

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 116,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 93,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81 million, down from 209,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 9.94 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 237.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 20,147 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, up from 5,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 5.09M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 742,012 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $24.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 13,703 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.22% or 262,390 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 69,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc reported 10,411 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 57,720 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset. United Finance Advisers Ltd reported 27,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 100,751 shares. Braun Stacey reported 1.06% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Optimum reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Suvretta Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.43% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 2.67 million shares. Tcw Gru holds 0.01% or 21,848 shares in its portfolio. 61,803 are owned by Qs Investors Lc. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% or 154,079 shares.