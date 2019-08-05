As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Price Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Decreased Stake; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holder Mkp Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 10.38 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 18,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.09M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.34M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $623.05 million for 3.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

