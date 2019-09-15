As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Price Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Increased Holding; International Value Advisers Lowered Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $8.67 Million; Share Price Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 146,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 2.97 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.09M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.95 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 70.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 26,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 64,498 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 37,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

