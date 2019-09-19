As Boston Scientific (BSX) Market Valuation Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Increased Position; Target (TGT) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $445,996 as Stock Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 2.77 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 991.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 194,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 213,848 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 3.95M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 56,339 shares to 9,361 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (Put) (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners Ltd has invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Stratos Wealth Prns reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech stated it has 0.46% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.23% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Trexquant Inv LP owns 0.15% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 38,934 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 163,820 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 297,416 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 3.11M were reported by Fil. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 214,299 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.21% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 42,120 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.17% stake.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.86 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.