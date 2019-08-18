As Boston Scientific (BSX) Market Valuation Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Position by $4.14 Million; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position Maintained by Alleghany Corp

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 4251.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 108,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 111,474 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 2,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.15M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Com holds 6,400 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 8,050 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.61% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31,400 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 894 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Limited Liability owns 3,896 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 3.77M shares. Amer Group Inc accumulated 0.06% or 320,573 shares. Payden Rygel holds 2.04% or 540,700 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 72,698 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Stack Management Inc owns 175,660 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 93,233 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 55,133 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 340,304 shares.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 553,000 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $80.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 161,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,877 shares to 1,193 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 66,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,842 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 12,738 shares. 197,726 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 115,384 shares. Thomas White Limited reported 29,580 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). American Gru, a New York-based fund reported 450,135 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 2.71M shares. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 834,023 shares. Carlson LP accumulated 0.37% or 545,604 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc reported 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Manchester Management Ltd Llc reported 6,957 shares. 2.74M were accumulated by Adage Cap Partners Group Limited.

