As Boston Properties (BXP) Valuation Declined, Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.22 Million; Halsey Associates Stake In Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Was Has Upped

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 143,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, down from 152,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 857,707 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.28M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8,278 shares to 286,237 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 4,019 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Swiss Bancshares owns 503,735 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.08% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Llc reported 10,247 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.38% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Magnetar Lc has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 140 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 206,016 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Putnam Limited Company invested in 0.25% or 877,687 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 3.54M shares. 33 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 349,247 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 405,293 shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.03M for 18.48 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

