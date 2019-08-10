As Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Value Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Visteon Com (VC) Holding Has Boosted by Bronson Point Management Llc

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 472.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 26,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $129.34. About 523,718 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP)

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 497,952 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Aehr Test Systems Appoints Laura Oliphant to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Quebec fintech company Hardbacon demonstrates why private companies should welcome lots of investors – GlobeNewswire" published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection – Seeking Alpha" on August 09, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "George Washington University, Boston Properties ink deal for Foggy Bottom site – Washington – Washington Business Journal" on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019.

