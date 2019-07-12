As Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Has Trimmed Holding by $14.76 Million; Cambiar Investors Lowered Its Holding in Idacorp (IDA) by $1.19 Million as Stock Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 12,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,423 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.48. About 5,130 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 111,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874.54 million, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 4,704 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33,452 shares to 334,980 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 138,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95M for 22.32 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,715 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory. Proshare Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% or 10,240 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 8,770 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 102,496 shares stake. James Inv Research Incorporated has 0.08% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Fort LP has 379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura holds 2,424 shares. Paloma Management owns 7,171 shares. Panagora Asset owns 7,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lifeplan Finance Gru has 0.13% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 68,413 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd stated it has 100 shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $266.10 million for 19.01 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 294,000 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 19,577 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 108 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 2,103 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Com reported 3,608 shares. Aew Mgmt LP invested in 5.47% or 1.43M shares. Eii Capital Mgmt holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 23,635 shares. Whittier Company holds 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 400 shares. Heitman Real Est Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.23% or 725,444 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 40,216 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 8 shares. Renaissance Tech reported 308,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 4.35M shares stake. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 12,874 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1.91M shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $138.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).