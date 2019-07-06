As Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Price Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Position by $671,916; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lifted Its At&T (T) Holding by $305,815 as Market Valuation Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 17,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 378,424 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Corporation stated it has 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 6,283 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 61,300 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Retail Bank reported 3,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Yhb Invest Inc holds 2,175 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smithfield Com holds 719 shares. Prudential invested in 142,695 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 526 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,493 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.17 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.1% stake.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 22,033 shares to 4,028 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,750 shares to 51,346 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,430 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Var Rate Pfd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 1.47% or 853,282 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 101,737 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Network Llc invested in 0.49% or 224,345 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability reported 6,468 shares. Old Point Tru Fincl Svcs N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 157,469 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 55,292 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gladius Management LP holds 137,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peddock Advisors Lc accumulated 7,894 shares. Capital Mgmt Corp Va accumulated 211,701 shares. Montag A And owns 28,132 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.8% or 99.18 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.45% or 1.67 million shares. 134,462 were reported by City Company.