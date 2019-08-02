As Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Grs Advisors Trimmed Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Winfield Associates Has Decreased Stake

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.17. About 5.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 25,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 46,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 89,198 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Blackrock holds 0.1% or 16.29 million shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 5,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ar Asset Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Quadrant Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Madison Inv owns 61,855 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 130,190 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 232,997 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 12,874 shares. 1.17 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. 39,175 were accumulated by Stifel Corporation. Davis Selected Advisers has 154,970 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 30,059 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 215,049 shares. Highvista Strategies has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Saratoga Research And Invest Mgmt has invested 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Management Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush And owns 157,950 shares for 6.18% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 2.14M shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,776 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 613,908 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Lc owns 1.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,651 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Generation Management Llp invested in 3.83 million shares or 3.31% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.14 million shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 2.75% or 1.06 million shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited invested in 9,762 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3.43 million shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (SUB) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.