As Boston Properties (BXP) Shares Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut by $23.22 Million Its Position; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, 10-15 Associates Has Cut Its Position

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 1.49M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 174,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.91 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 263,997 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares to 112,046 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nomura/Instinet Reiterates Neutral Rating on Xilinx (XLNX) After Management Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June Rally Resumes – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 176,758 shares to 198,588 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Results; Reports EPS of $0.63 and FFO Per Share of $1.72 – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties: Double Your Yield And Add A Layer Of Protection With This Class A REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Boston Properties names Gensler, Rockpoint execs to board – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties Appoints Two New Independent Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.87M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

