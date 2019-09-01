As Boston Properties (BXP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raised Its Holding; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding Held by Johnson Financial Group Inc

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 101,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 98,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 1.95M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 461,769 shares to 142,841 shares, valued at $27.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 40,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,329 shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 48,881 shares to 24,294 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,258 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).