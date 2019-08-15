As Boston Properties (BXP) Shares Declined, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Increased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding by $41.57 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 812.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 392,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82M, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 1.59 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: IT’S A `VERY DIFFERENT COMPANY’ WITH FOUNDER GONE; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS FIRMS SUPPORT VOTE AGAINST SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Pleased ISS Recommends Wynn Resorts Holders ‘Withhold’ Votes From Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: ‘Troubled by the Company’s Executive Compensation Practices’; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wynn is about to unload some expensive art; 19/04/2018 – WYNN:RE-OPEN ADVANCE NOTICE NOMINATION DEADLINE ISN’T JUSTIFIED; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn asks shareholders to oust board member; 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Reprots Shareholder Meeting Results; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Withhold Votes from Legacy Director Nomine

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 85.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 208,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.22. About 568,482 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 188,346 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,430 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 330,231 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lafayette Incorporated has 2,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voya Management Lc holds 69,287 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability owns 970,620 shares. 2,585 are held by Bailard Incorporated. 2,513 were accumulated by Fiduciary. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 16.29M shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.14% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Aew Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.43 million shares. International Inc holds 55,621 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 120 shares. 370,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,058 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 26,315 shares to 945,700 shares, valued at $53.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 311,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares to 253,403 shares, valued at $29.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,602 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 326,462 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4,326 shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 4,417 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 3 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 18,473 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 13,215 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 55,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.14% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 67 shares. Whittier Tru Co owns 3,315 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. International Ca invested in 11,155 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 43,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.