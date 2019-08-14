As Boston Properties (BXP) Shares Declined, Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Holding by $14.76 Million; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $637,940 as Market Valuation Declined

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 111,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 6.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874.54M, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 463,401 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 63,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 93,038 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14 million shares to 18.22 million shares, valued at $443.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

