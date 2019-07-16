As Boston Properties (BXP) Share Value Rose, Holder Security Capital Research & Management Cut by $50.40 Million Its Stake; Olstein Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 378,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98M, down from 490,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 154,343 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 212,732 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SocialCode finds new DC home – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Leidos sells former Lockheed IS&GS Gaithersburg campus. The new owner hasn’t decided what to do with it. – Washington Business Journal” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86 million for 18.90 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 29,668 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Whittier Trust Company, a California-based fund reported 400 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 4.12M shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Security Cap Rech And Mgmt reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Blue Fincl Capital reported 5,241 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 3.06M shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Da Davidson has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,501 shares. Fil Limited owns 135,602 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nylabone® Joins Forces With the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs® to Support Service Dogs in Training – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comfort Zone® Calming Vest for Dogs Voted Product of the Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) CEO George Roeth on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.