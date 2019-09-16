As Boston Properties (BXP) Share Value Declined, Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Lifted Its Stake by $805,749

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 164,820 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43M, up from 157,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 3.63M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 37,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 657,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.79M, up from 619,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.23. About 239,129 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 70,863 shares to 422,691 shares, valued at $20.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 58,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,902 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Uncle Julioâ€™s, Reston Town Center settle parking lawsuit – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,915 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Next Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 74,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 62 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Limited Company has 1.26% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 75,000 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 12,465 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,996 shares. D E Shaw Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 2,681 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,700 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Ltd Com. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 16,417 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 716,654 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Daiwa Group Incorporated has 1.16 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10,336 shares to 51,662 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,280 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.61% or 317,951 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 1.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 7.62 million shares. Clark Estates New York accumulated 105,500 shares. 233,512 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 6.09% or 81,900 shares. Schnieders Cap Lc has 2.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,983 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,545 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Assets Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 162,600 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 10.25M shares or 1.66% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 2.1% or 240,612 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has 26,550 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Communication invested in 1.27% or 95,882 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 4,109 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) WePay Launches Same-Day Deposits to Chase Bank Accounts at No Additional Cost – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.