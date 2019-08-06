As Boston Properties (BXP) Share Price Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted by $5.80 Million Its Position; Roumell Asset Management Increased Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 132.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 43,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 76,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 33,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 332,048 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.78M market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $3.465. About 97,337 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 40,023 shares. Lafayette holds 2,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 44 are owned by Mufg Americas Corporation. Brinker Cap reported 2,497 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 2,987 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 2,811 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 94,158 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.05% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,958 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 349,939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 533 shares. Element Mgmt Llc owns 2,430 shares. Axa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 244,405 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 177,145 shares to 147,665 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).