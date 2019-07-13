As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed Its Holding; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, First Eagle Investment Management Boosted Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 7,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 725,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.12 million, down from 732,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 285,172 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 169,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,543 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12M, up from 601,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties’ (BXP) CEO Owen Thomas on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boston Properties names Gensler, Rockpoint execs to board – Boston Business Journal” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Results; Reports EPS of $0.63 and FFO Per Share of $1.72 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86 million for 19.01 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 96,950 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 315,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Corp reported 42,142 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com invested 0.17% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Smithfield Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 719 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Loeb Prtn invested in 0% or 200 shares. The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pinnacle Assocs, New York-based fund reported 3,395 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 556,920 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 129,590 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 195,758 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 17,251 are owned by Stephens Ar. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,958 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 205,059 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset owns 215,372 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 16,885 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5.36M shares. Chem Bankshares holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 21,698 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 500 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 839,668 shares. Motco reported 57,380 shares. Cypress Ltd (Wy) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 943 shares. Savant Lc holds 0.26% or 23,321 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.22% or 14,524 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 43,946 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.8% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 21,094 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru owns 14,434 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “S&P 500 posts new closing high amid a more dovish Fed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 22,952 shares to 304,306 shares, valued at $61.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 309,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,773 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).