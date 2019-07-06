As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $984,732; Schnieders Capital Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Lowered by $308,490 as Market Valuation Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 7,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 725,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.12M, down from 732,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 378,424 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Capital Inc invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,600 shares. Graybill Bartz And Limited owns 94,128 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 18,242 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 349,526 shares. Boltwood Mgmt stated it has 66,741 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Md holds 32,838 shares. Canal Insurance holds 2.4% or 166,050 shares. 7,904 were accumulated by Montrusco Bolton Incorporated. 11.35M are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 112,346 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. New York-based Community National Bank Na has invested 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cardinal Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,400 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited holds 77,460 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 3,395 are held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Loeb Prtnrs owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 349,939 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Phocas Financial owns 0.18% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 13,287 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 556,920 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.17% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 44,700 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 308 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 217,636 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 101,243 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 9,760 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 26,493 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Company.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $34.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Site Centers Corp by 542,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.87M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

