As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Rose, Grs Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.41 Million; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Align Technology (ALGN) Position by $206.25 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 876,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 661,449 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 25,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 46,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 397,860 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.87M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.41M for 60.46 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 554,500 shares to 820,000 shares, valued at $292.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).