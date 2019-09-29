As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $15.03 Million; North Star Asset Management Position in Fastenal (FAST) Upped as Stock Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 99.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 40,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 80,478 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 117,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.62 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 857,707 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $74.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.03M for 18.48 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24,766 shares to 143,052 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,586 shares, and cut its stake in First Eagle Global I (SGIIX).

