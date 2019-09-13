As Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Its Stake; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Shares Rose, Holder Continental Advisors Has Decreased Position by $308,884

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 122,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.35M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 776,225 shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 36,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 41,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 1.19M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.08M shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $61.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 1.11 million shares. Bessemer Grp reported 1,000 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Regions Fincl stated it has 4,319 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 5,758 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pacific Heights Asset owns 1.26% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 75,000 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 7,690 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 60,983 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 31,178 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Limited Liability Com has 451,830 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated holds 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 135,971 shares. Korea owns 84,746 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04 million for 18.66 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.08 million shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.19% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp holds 0.6% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 454,907 shares. Brown Advisory Limited holds 0.26% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 15,350 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 96,219 shares. 49,467 were reported by Bb&T. Bridgeway Capital invested 0.33% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Illinois-based North Star Mgmt has invested 0.44% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 493,755 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 118,990 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 4,497 were reported by Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 59,502 shares stake. Cibc Markets Corporation invested in 0.04% or 77,130 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com accumulated 22,951 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.