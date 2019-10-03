As Boston Pptys (BXP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Us Bancorp De Trimmed Stake by $476,784; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Ctc Decreased by $257.70 Million Its Holding

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Boston Pptys Inc (BXP) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 3,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 39,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 43,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Boston Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $127.95. About 436,415 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09 million, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1715.5. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.23 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04M for 18.17 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

