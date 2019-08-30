As Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Value Rose, Citigroup Boosted Stake by $1.14 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Maintained by Woodstock Corp

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 352.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 3,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 4,981 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. It closed at $436.32 lastly. It is down 42.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 975,040 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

