As Boston Beer (SAM) Share Value Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Has Increased Stake; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Allen Investment Management Trimmed Position

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 8,560 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $437.7. About 14,544 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 28,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 206,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.81 million, down from 234,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $262.63. About 246,182 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 310 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Barclays Plc reported 9,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested 0.06% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 735 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 8,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Grimes Incorporated reported 1,046 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 8,960 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bard Associates holds 0.2% or 1,325 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 500 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 788 shares.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guggenheim sees upside on Boston Beer – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 71,645 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 4,610 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability owns 2.94M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Crestwood Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 48,600 shares or 6.78% of the stock. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.24 million shares. Capital Svcs Of America Inc reported 49,428 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,757 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 613,000 shares or 9.42% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management reported 261 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited has 2,806 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 285.47 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nypost.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” with publication date: August 04, 2019.