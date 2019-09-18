As Boston Beer (SAM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $901,407; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Market Valuation Declined While Masters Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.49 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 2,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 3,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 6,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $350.92. About 227,005 shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 884,072 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse seeks larger share of burgeoning debt swaps market- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO TIDJANE THIAM SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Evolution Target Lifted to A$2.65/Share From A$2.52 by Credit Suisse; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 09/05/2018 – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC JHG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 21/05/2018 – RIYAD BANK SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE BANKER AS INVESTMENT HEAD; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 18/05/2018 – Credit Suisse Seeks Larger Share of Burgeoning Debt Swaps Market; 27/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SHORT-TERM BONUSES FOR CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S EXECUTIVES WITH 82.83 PCT YES VOTE; 13/03/2018 – EUROPEAN BANKS: CREDIT SUISSE SEES POTENTIAL UPSIDE FOR EUROPEAN BANKS

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bicycle Therapeutics: Novel Bicycle Peptide Technology Could Disrupt The Monoclonal Antibodies Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse: A Stable Player In A Chaotic Market Trading Under Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Upcoming IPOs for July – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47M for 33.74 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “In the Know: 3Q19 ETF Market Updates and Trends – ETF Trends” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Beer Overpriced On Seltzer Promise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Beer Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26,255 shares to 43,948 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 108,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).